Fonseca J, Liu X, Oliveira HP, Pereira T. Comput. Methods Programs Biomed. 2023; 242: e107806.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37832428
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of injury-related mortality in the world, with severe cases reaching mortality rates of 30-40%. It is highly heterogeneous both in causes and consequences making more complex the medical interpretation and prognosis. Gathering clinical, demographic, and laboratory data to perform a prognosis requires time and skill in several clinical specialties. Artificial intelligence (AI) methods can take advantage of existing data by performing helpful predictions and guiding physicians toward a better prognosis and, consequently, better healthcare. The objective of this work was to develop learning models and evaluate their capability of predicting the mortality of TBI. The predictive model would allow the early assessment of the more serious cases and scarce medical resources can be pointed toward the patients who need them most.
Language: en
Transformers; Traumatic brain injury; Long short term memory; Medical time series; Mortality prediction