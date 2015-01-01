Abstract

Introduction There are many known risk factors for falls, with poor health and physiologic decreases in function as the major contributors to fall risk in older adults. However, risk factors for repeat falls after initial ED discharge are not well-described. This study seeks to prospectively investigate risk factors for short-term repeat falls in geriatric ED patients with fall-related head trauma who do not require hospital admission.



METHODS This is a prospective study of patients aged 65 years and older with fall-related head trauma who presented to the EDs of two community level I trauma centers. Patients were excluded for intracerebral hemorrhage, admission during initial ED visit, or death in the hospital. Patients were followed for 14 days. Patient characteristics, repeat ED visits, and reason for returns were noted.



RESULTS About 2,143 patients were identified as meeting the inclusion criteria. Within 14 days of the initial presentation, 14.1% of patients returned to the ED, with 8.3% presenting with a complaint related to the initial trauma and 2.6% with a new injury. Patients with comorbidities of dementia (OR 3.02, 95% CI, 1.72-5.33, p<0.001), stroke (OR 2.12, 95% CI, 1.05-4.27, p=0.031), and smoking (OR 4.27, 95% CI,1.76-10.37, p<0.001) were significantly more likely to sustain a new injury leading to a repeat ED visit within 14 days.



CONCLUSIONS After an ED visit due to a fall, over one in 10 patients will re-present to the ED due to a new injury or sequelae from the initial fall. In the immediate period after a fall, enhanced outpatient follow-up or risk mitigation strategies should be considered to lessen return visits and decrease morbidity.

Language: en