McPherson JI, Nazir MSZ, Willer BS, Leddy JJ, Haider MN. Curr. Pain Headache Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11916-023-01176-5

37831366

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: One system classifies patients with symptoms after concussion into physiologic, vestibulo-ocular, cervicogenic, and mood/cognition post-concussion disorders (PCD) based upon the preponderance of specific symptoms and physical impairments. This review discusses physiologic PCD and its potential relationship to the development of persistent post-traumatic headaches (PPTH). RECENT FINDINGS: Headache is the most reported symptom after a concussion. Headaches in physiologic PCD are suspected to be due to abnormal cellular metabolism, subclinical neuroinflammation, and dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system (ANS). These abnormalities have been linked to the development of migraine-like and neuralgia-related PPTH. Physiologic PCD is a potential cause of PPTH after a concussion. Future research should focus on how to prevent PPTH in patients with physiologic PCD.


Concussion; Headache; Physiologic post-concussion disorder; Post-traumatic headache

