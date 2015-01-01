|
Leung ANM, Chiu MM. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2023; 26(10): 789-797.
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
37831893
Adolescents experiencing cyberbullying attacks (i.e., cyber-victims) can suffer severe psychological harm (e.g., suicide). To combat cyberbullying, people can defend the cyber-victims (cyber-defending). Unlike past studies, we proposed a comprehensive theoretical model of cyber-defending that includes socio-emotional aspects, beliefs, and past bullying experiences (as a bully, victim, and/or witness; face-to-face vs. online). We then empirically tested it among 817 students across seven secondary schools using structural equation modeling (SEM).
Language: en
beliefs; cyberbullying; cyber-defending; middle adolescents; socio-emotional