Abstract

Adolescents experiencing cyberbullying attacks (i.e., cyber-victims) can suffer severe psychological harm (e.g., suicide). To combat cyberbullying, people can defend the cyber-victims (cyber-defending). Unlike past studies, we proposed a comprehensive theoretical model of cyber-defending that includes socio-emotional aspects, beliefs, and past bullying experiences (as a bully, victim, and/or witness; face-to-face vs. online). We then empirically tested it among 817 students across seven secondary schools using structural equation modeling (SEM).



RESULTS revealed that participants with higher social competence, depression, affective empathy, or stronger pro-victim beliefs reported more cyber-defending. Furthermore, beliefs and past experiences mediated the relationships between socio-emotional factors and cyber-defending. These findings help build a theory of cyber-defending, provide practical implications, and offer future directions for promoting cyber-defending, which will ultimately reduce cyberbullying.

Language: en