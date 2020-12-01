Abstract

The primary aim of this systematic review was to examine the efficacy of driving interventions with regard to a reduction in motor vehicle crashes and improvements in driving skills among older people. The secondary aim was to identify the optimal type (on-road or off-road) and dosage (period, sessions, and duration) of driving interventions for improving driving skills in older people. We searched MEDLINE, EMBASE, PsycINFO, and Scopus of Systematic Reviews for papers published from their inception to December 1, 2020, as well as the reference lists of the included papers. The selected studies were randomized controlled trials examining the effects of driving interventions among community-dwelling older drivers aged 65 years and over. A meta-analysis of two studies (n = 960) showed that driving interventions significantly reduced the number of motor vehicle crashes per person-years. Ten studies (n = 575) were included in the meta-analysis showing that the interventions significantly improved the driving skill scores. Driving skill scores significantly improved after on-road training, and in interventions of at least 3 h, 3 sessions, and 3 weeks. Driving interventions significantly improve driving skills and reduce motor vehicle crashes among older drivers aged 65 years and over. On-road training is more efficacious than off-road training and driving interventions of at least 3 h taking place in 3 sessions over a period of 3 weeks may be required to improve driving skills in older drivers. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2023; ••: ••-••.

