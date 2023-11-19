|
Ikuteyijo OO, Kaiser-Grolimund A, Fetters MD, Akinyemi AI, Merten S. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(19).
Survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) are often hindered in their quest to access quality healthcare. This has a significant effect towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal SDG Target 3.7. to ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services. This study is focused on identifying some of the demand side barriers in accessing health care services, particularly among young girls who are survivors of SGBV within intimate relationships in poor urban areas in Nigeria. The study used an ethnographic approach to solicit information from health providers, adolescents, and young women (AYW) in 10 low-income communities in two major cities in Nigeria, Ibadan and Lagos.
barriers; female adolescents; health providers; low-income communities; sexual and gender-based violence