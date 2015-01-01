|
Veena M, Ruben JP, Chacko Kunjumon N, Devarbhavi H. J. Addict. Dis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37830122
BACKGROUND: There are limited studies on barriers to seeking treatment for Alcohol Use Disorders (AUD) among males in tertiary care centers in India and abroad. Identification of these factors can aid in addressing the barriers to seeking treatment for AUD in low-and-middle-income countries.
Barriers to seeking help; high-barrier group; low-barrier group; treatment of alcohol use disorders