Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are limited studies on barriers to seeking treatment for Alcohol Use Disorders (AUD) among males in tertiary care centers in India and abroad. Identification of these factors can aid in addressing the barriers to seeking treatment for AUD in low-and-middle-income countries.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the barriers to seeking treatment for AUD among males in a tertiary care center in South India.



METHODS: The study design was cross-sectional. We employed a semi-structured interview proforma, Barriers Questionnaire (Alcohol), and assessed the age of onset of initiation of alcohol, problem drinking, and AUD.



RESULTS: The majority (73.3%) belonged to Low-Barrier group. Individual items such as "Denial of Alcoholism", "avoid others counseling", "don't like to talk in groups", "Worried about what others will think for taking help or made fun of by others", "Self or Family embarrassed of taking treatment", "cannot afford treatment due to various reasons", "Fear of losing job", "Fear of losing friends" and "Fear of seeing people" were significantly higher in High-Barrier group.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study has helped to identify some of the important impediments. Psychoeducation and reducing the stereotypes related to the treatment of AUD can increase trust in the treatment process, resulting in greater help-seeking, early intervention, and improved quality of life.

Language: en