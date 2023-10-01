Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite emerging evidence for the effect of childhood psychological maltreatment on adolescent depressive symptoms, the underlying processes for this effect are largely under-investigated. This study examined a conceptual framework for the effect of childhood psychological maltreatment on adolescent depressive symptoms through social anxiety disorder (SAD) and maladaptive emotion regulation strategies.



METHODS: The participants were 1649 Chinese middle school students (751 girls and 898 boys) with a mean age of 16.29 ± 1.04 years old. A moderation-mediation model hypothesized that childhood psychological maltreatment predicts adolescent depressive symptoms, with SAD as a mediator and maladaptive emotion regulation strategies as a moderator.



RESULTS: Childhood psychological maltreatment significantly positively predicted adolescent depressive symptoms, while SAD mediated the relation. Maladaptive emotion regulation strategies moderated the pathways from psychological maltreatment to depressive symptoms (but not from psychological maltreatment to SAD) and from SAD to adolescent depressive symptoms. LIMITATIONS: Subjective measures, and the cross-sectional design are the main limitations.



CONCLUSIONS: SAD plays a mediating role in the relation between childhood psychological maltreatment and depressive symptoms. Maladaptive emotion regulation strategies exacerbate the relation between childhood psychological maltreatment and depressive symptoms, as well as the relation between SAD and depressive symptoms. These results highlight the importance of addressing social anxiety in reducing adolescent depressive symptoms by improving their cognitive emotion regulation strategies.

