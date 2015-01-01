|
Citation
van Amsterdam J, van den Brink W. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 100: e102597.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37832170
Abstract
It is generally believed that the use of alcohol and cocaine alone and especially in combination elicits aggression and violent behaviour. Though there is overwhelming proof that heavy alcohol use is associated with violence, this is not the case for cocaine. Still, in the popular press and by spokesmen of the police, cocaine use is seen as a cause of violent incidents. In the current systematic review, available data from human studies on the relation between cocaine and violent behaviour is presented. In particular, we present scientific data on the acute induction of violence by cocaine alone, as well as, that by the combination of cocaine and alcohol known to be frequently used simultaneously.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; Alcohol; Aggression; Cocaine; Co-use; Simultaneous use