Ramarushton B, Griffith EL, Messman BA, Contractor AA, Slavish DC, Zamboanga BL, Blumenthal H. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 167: 37-45.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37832202
BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sleep disturbances, and problematic alcohol use are frequently comorbid. Research shows that individuals with more PTSD symptom severity and poorer sleep are highly susceptible to drinking alcohol to cope with negative affect. The current study examined the number and nature of different subgroups of trauma-exposed college students based on endorsed PTSD symptoms and sleep disturbances; and how such subgroups relate to drinking to cope motives.
College students; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Drinking motives; Drinking to cope; sleep disturbances; Trauma-exposed