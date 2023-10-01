Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sleep disturbances, and problematic alcohol use are frequently comorbid. Research shows that individuals with more PTSD symptom severity and poorer sleep are highly susceptible to drinking alcohol to cope with negative affect. The current study examined the number and nature of different subgroups of trauma-exposed college students based on endorsed PTSD symptoms and sleep disturbances; and how such subgroups relate to drinking to cope motives.



METHOD: The sample included 474 trauma-exposed college students (M(age) = 20.69 years; 75.50% female) who completed self-report surveys.



RESULTS: Latent profile analyses revealed three subgroups: High PTSD-Sleep Disturbances (n = 71), Moderate PTSD-Sleep Disturbances (n = 135), and Low PTSD-Sleep Disturbances (n = 268).



RESULTS indicated that college students in the Low PTSD-Sleep Disturbances group endorsed the lowest amount of coping-related drinking motives; however, college students in the Moderate PTSD-Sleep Disturbances group did not endorse significantly different levels of coping-related drinking motives than college students in the High PTSD-Sleep Disturbances group.



CONCLUSIONS: College students with subclinical presentations of psychopathology are at risk for endorsing risky drinking motives. As they adjust to a stressful environment with a culture of heavy drinking, providing context-relevant intervention efforts such as adaptive coping strategies, relaxation skills designed to facilitate restful sleep, and trauma-informed care may be highly beneficial for college students.

