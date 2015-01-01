SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Calma AD, Heffernan J, Farrell N, Gelauff J, O'Connell N, Perez DL, Perriman D, Smyth L, Stone J, Lueck CJ. J. Psychosom. Res. 2023; 175: e111513.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpsychores.2023.111513

PMID

37832273

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric comorbidities such as depression, anxiety, and personality disorders are common in patients with functional limb weakness/paresis (FND-par). The impact of these conditions on the prognosis of FND-par has not been systematically reviewed. The aim of this study was to identify a potential prognostic effect of comorbid depression, anxiety, and/or personality disorder on prognosis in patients with FND-par.

METHODS: A systematic review was performed to identify studies that reported measures of baseline depression, anxiety, and/or personality disorder, and physical disability. An individual patient data meta-analysis was subsequently performed.

RESULTS: Eight studies comprising 348 individuals were included (7 prospective cohorts; 1 case-control study). There was heterogeneity in sample size, follow-up duration, and treatment modality. Depression and anxiety were present in 51.4% and 53.0% of FND-par patients, respectively. In individuals whose FND-par improved, there was no significant difference between those with versus without depression (52.6% vs 47.4%, p = 0.69) or those with versus without anxiety (50.3% vs 49.7%, p = 0.38). Meta-analysis showed no clear impact of baseline depression or anxiety per se [pooled OR for depression 0.85 (95%CI 0.50-1.45; p = 0.40) and anxiety 0.84 (95%CI 0.51-1.38; p = 0.91)]; and of depression or anxiety severity [pooled OR for depression 1.23 (95%CI 0.63-2.39; p = 0.91) and anxiety 1.40 (95%CI 0.70-2.78; p = 0.58)] on FND-par outcome. Insufficient data were available to assess the impact of personality disorders.

CONCLUSION: We found no evidence that depression or anxiety influenced outcome in FND-par. Large-scale, prospective studies in FND-par, and other FND subtypes, are needed to fully contextualize the impact of concurrent mental health concerns on outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Functional neurological disorder; Functional limb weakness; Functional motor disorder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print