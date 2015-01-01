Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric comorbidities such as depression, anxiety, and personality disorders are common in patients with functional limb weakness/paresis (FND-par). The impact of these conditions on the prognosis of FND-par has not been systematically reviewed. The aim of this study was to identify a potential prognostic effect of comorbid depression, anxiety, and/or personality disorder on prognosis in patients with FND-par.



METHODS: A systematic review was performed to identify studies that reported measures of baseline depression, anxiety, and/or personality disorder, and physical disability. An individual patient data meta-analysis was subsequently performed.



RESULTS: Eight studies comprising 348 individuals were included (7 prospective cohorts; 1 case-control study). There was heterogeneity in sample size, follow-up duration, and treatment modality. Depression and anxiety were present in 51.4% and 53.0% of FND-par patients, respectively. In individuals whose FND-par improved, there was no significant difference between those with versus without depression (52.6% vs 47.4%, p = 0.69) or those with versus without anxiety (50.3% vs 49.7%, p = 0.38). Meta-analysis showed no clear impact of baseline depression or anxiety per se [pooled OR for depression 0.85 (95%CI 0.50-1.45; p = 0.40) and anxiety 0.84 (95%CI 0.51-1.38; p = 0.91)]; and of depression or anxiety severity [pooled OR for depression 1.23 (95%CI 0.63-2.39; p = 0.91) and anxiety 1.40 (95%CI 0.70-2.78; p = 0.58)] on FND-par outcome. Insufficient data were available to assess the impact of personality disorders.



CONCLUSION: We found no evidence that depression or anxiety influenced outcome in FND-par. Large-scale, prospective studies in FND-par, and other FND subtypes, are needed to fully contextualize the impact of concurrent mental health concerns on outcomes.

