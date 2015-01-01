|
Payne YA, Sadeh N, Hitchens BK, Bounoua N. J. Urban Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37833516
Living in neighborhoods with elevated rates of violent crime, such as in many poor Black American communities, is a risk factor for a range of physical and mental health challenges. However, the individual different factors that influence health outcomes in these stressful environments remain poorly understood. This study examined relations between exposure to violence, gun-carrying attitudes, and blood pressure in a community sample of street-identified Black American boys/men and girls/women. Survey data and blood pressure were collected from 329 participants (ages 16-54; 57.1% male) recruited from two small urban neighborhoods with high rates of violence using street participatory action research methodology.
Resilience; Exposure to violence; Blood pressure and hypertension; Gun carrying; Pro-gun-carrying attitudes; Street participatory action research (Street PAR); Violent victimization