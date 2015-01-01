Abstract

PURPOSE: In fear of discrimination or unwanted disclosure of their transgender identity, transgender and nonbinary (TGNB) people may commonly avoid daily activities. We assessed the prevalence of situational avoidance among TGNB people and examined its associations with mental health outcomes.



METHODS: We analyzed data from a longitudinal survey conducted at baseline (2020) and follow-up (2021) among 268 TGNB people in South Korea. Situational avoidance due to their transgender identity within the past 12 months was assessed based on 12 kinds of daily activities (e.g., public bathroom use, job applications, and hospital visits). Past-week depressive symptoms and past 2-week anxiety symptoms were measured with the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression Scale and General Anxiety Disorder Scale, respectively.



RESULTS: Of 268 participants, 135 (50.4%) have ever avoided daily activities. The most frequently reported situational avoidance was public bathroom use (32.1%), followed by job applications (24.3%) and hospital visits (12.3%). After adjusting for confounders including baseline depressive symptoms and experience of anti-transgender discrimination, participants with any situational avoidance experience were 1.30 times (95% confidence intervals [CI] = 1.01-1.69) more likely to have anxiety symptoms compared with those without situational avoidance experience. In particular, participants who avoided three or more kinds of daily activities were 1.40 times (95% CI = 1.02-1.93) more likely to have anxiety symptoms than those without any experience of situational avoidance. No association was observed with depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Multilateral interventions including anti-discrimination law enactment are necessary to reduce transphobia and provide support for TGNB people in Korea, thus reducing their fear of participating in daily activities and promoting their mental well-being.

