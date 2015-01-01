Abstract

Assessment of protective arm reactions associated with forward falls are typically performed by dropping research participants from a height onto a landing surface. The impact velocity is generally modulated by controlling the total height of the fall. This contrasts with an actual fall where the fall velocity is dependent on several factors in addition to fall height and not likely predictable at the onset of the fall. A counterweight and pulley system can be used to modulate the fall velocity in simulated forward falls in a manner that is not predictable to study participants, enhancing experimental validity. However, predicting the fall velocity based on participant height and weight and counterweight mass is not straightforward. In this article, the design of the FALL simulator For Injury prevention Training and assessment (FALL FIT) system is described. A dynamic model of the FALL FIT and counterweight system is developed and model parameters are fit using nonlinear optimization and experimental data. The fitted model enables prediction of fall velocity as a function of participant height and weight and counterweight load. The method can be used to provide controllable perturbations thereby elucidating the control strategy used when protecting the body from injury in a forward fall, how the control strategy changes because of aging or dysfunction or as a method for progressive protective arm reaction training.•Construction of device to simulate forward falls with controllable impact velocity using material that are commercially available is described•A dynamic model of the FALL FIT is developed to estimate the impact velocity of a simulated forward fall using participant height and counterweight load•The dynamic model is validated using data from 3 previous studies.

