Abstract

Suicide and the risk factors associated with it have been researched with increasing interest over the last 5 decades with respect to socioeconomic status, age, geographic location, and ethnic background. There has been less focus related to the risk factors specific to gender and how to incorporate clinical screening and interventions to reduce the mortality of suicide in males. With men accounting for a disproportionate number of deaths from suicide in the United States and worldwide, how gender could impact suicidal behavior and ideations remains a topic understudied and with great potential for significant improvement in clinical recognition and treatment.

