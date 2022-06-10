|
Citation
|
Milton-Cole R, Kazeem K, Gibson A, Guerra S, Sheehan KJ. Osteoporos. Int. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37831102
|
Abstract
|
This study determines the effectiveness of exercise rehabilitation interventions on depressive symptoms in older adults after hip fracture. Ovid MEDLINE, Embase, Global Health, APAPsych, CENTRAL, CIHAHL, PEDro and Open Grey were searched from database inception to June 10, 2022 for definitive, pilot or feasibility randomised controlled trials of rehabilitation interventions (versus any comparator) which reported depressive symptoms among older adults post hip fracture. Nonrandomised trials and those not published in English were excluded. Selection, quality appraisal (Cochrane Risk of Bias 2) and extraction in duplicate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Mood disorders; Physiotherapy; Evidence synthesis; Neck of femur