Abstract

This study determines the effectiveness of exercise rehabilitation interventions on depressive symptoms in older adults after hip fracture. Ovid MEDLINE, Embase, Global Health, APAPsych, CENTRAL, CIHAHL, PEDro and Open Grey were searched from database inception to June 10, 2022 for definitive, pilot or feasibility randomised controlled trials of rehabilitation interventions (versus any comparator) which reported depressive symptoms among older adults post hip fracture. Nonrandomised trials and those not published in English were excluded. Selection, quality appraisal (Cochrane Risk of Bias 2) and extraction in duplicate.



RESULTS were synthesised narratively and with meta-analysis (Hedge's g for intervention effect, I2 for heterogeneity). Eight trials (1146 participants) were included. Interventions were predominantly face-to-face exercise rehabilitation (range three to 56 sessions) at home versus usual care. Three trials were assigned overall low risk of bias, three some concerns and two high risk. The pooled effect of rehabilitation on depressive symptoms at intervention end favoured the intervention group (Hedges's g -0.43; 95% CI: -0.87, 0.01; four trials). Three trials demonstrated no between group difference following adjustment for baseline depressive symptoms. One trial found lower odds of depression when the intervention additionally included falls prevention, nutrition consultation and depression management. There is a potential benefit of exercise rehabilitation interventions on depressive symptoms after hip fracture. A mechanism for benefit may relate to baseline symptom severity, exercise frequency, frequency of health professional contacts, addition of a psychological component or of the quality of the underlying trials. To appropriately inform clinical guidelines, further appropriately powered trials with follow-up are warranted. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: CRD42022342099.

