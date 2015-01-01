Abstract

Considering practical issues such as cost control of hardware facilities in engineering projects, it is a challenge to design a robust safety helmet detection method, which can be implemented on mobile or embedded devices with limited computing power. This paper presents an approach to optimize the BottleneckCSP structure in the YOLOv5 backbone network, which can greatly reduce the complexity of the model without changing the size of the network input and output. To eliminate the information loss caused by upsampling and enhance the semantic information of the feature map on the reverse path, this paper designs an upsampling feature enhancement module. Besides, To avoid the negative impact of redundant information generated by feature fusion on the detection results, this paper introduces a self-attention mechanism. That is, using the designed channel attention module and location attention module, adjacent shallow feature maps and upsampled feature maps are adaptively fused to generate new feature maps with strong semantics and precise location information. Compared with the existing methods with the fastest inference speed, under the same compute capability, the proposed method not only has faster inference speed, the FPS can reach 416, but also has better performance with mAP of 94.2%.

Language: en