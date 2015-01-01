|
Xu J, Liu H, Liu X, Gao C. PLoS One 2023; 18(10): e0287489.
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
37831699
Low-speed driving is an underestimated dangerous behavior that may cause safety issues, such as speed dispersion and traffic flow bottlenecks. To investigate the influence mechanism of low-speed driving behavior, this study constructed the low-speed specific model (LSSM) by extending theory of planned behavior (TPB). The LSSM incorporated two factors, namely, risk perception and behavior habit, into the standard TPB components (attitude, subjective norm, perceived behavioral control, and behavior intention). Web-based questionnaires were used to collect data from a valid sample of 374, of which males accounted for 50%. The participants were aged from 18 to 65 years (M = 35.40, SD = 0.88). The structural equation model was applied to calculate and validate the interrelationships among the components of LSSM.
