Abstract

Low-speed driving is an underestimated dangerous behavior that may cause safety issues, such as speed dispersion and traffic flow bottlenecks. To investigate the influence mechanism of low-speed driving behavior, this study constructed the low-speed specific model (LSSM) by extending theory of planned behavior (TPB). The LSSM incorporated two factors, namely, risk perception and behavior habit, into the standard TPB components (attitude, subjective norm, perceived behavioral control, and behavior intention). Web-based questionnaires were used to collect data from a valid sample of 374, of which males accounted for 50%. The participants were aged from 18 to 65 years (M = 35.40, SD = 0.88). The structural equation model was applied to calculate and validate the interrelationships among the components of LSSM.



RESULTS showed that the LSSM could explain the variance in low-speed driving behavior and behavior intention by 46% and 76%, respectively. Meanwhile, attitude (β = 0.52, p < 0.001) and behavior habit (β = 0.48, p < 0.001) had the strongest positive influence and prediction power over low-speed driving behavior, respectively, whereas subjective norm (β = 0.05, p > 0.01) and perceived behavioral control (β = -0.12, p > 0.01) showed few significant in influencing the intention. LSSM also showed that people who were sensitive to driving risk perception would avoid low-speed driving behaviors and attitudes. Our findings may provide theoretical support for interventions on low-speed driving behavior.

