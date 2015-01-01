Abstract

Psychiatric symptoms are common risk factors of violent behaviors among psychiatric patients. This study explored the interrelationship between violence and psychiatric symptoms in male psychiatric inpatients. This is a cross-sectional survey conducted in 2019. All patients admitted to the Male Psychiatry Unit of the Second Xiangya Hospital were consecutively recruited. The presence of five violent behaviors and eleven psychiatric symptoms were collected by reviewing medical records and were included as categorical variable in the network analyses. A total of 673 participants were included. The most central symptoms were "flight of ideas", "property-oriented violence", "emotional high", "verbal violence", "physical violence attempt", and "physical violence" in the network of psychiatric symptoms and violent behaviors. The bridge symptoms connecting violence and psychiatric symptoms were "verbal violence", "property-oriented violence", "hyperbulia", and "emotional high" according to the indices of bridge expected influence. The directed acyclic graph analysis revealed that "emotional high" and "hyperbulia" were the key psychiatric symptoms triggering violence, while "verbal violence" and "property-oriented violence" were the most upstream violent behavior. Verbal and property-oriented violence should be addressed in the risk assessment among male psychiatric inpatients. In addition, emotional high and hyperbulia are the potential treatment targets for violent behaviors.

