Abstract

With implementing vehicle emission control policies, tailpipe particulate emissions have been gradually controlled, and the relative contribution of non-tailpipe particulate emissions, such as brake and tire wear, has further increased. A unified and scientific method for sampling non-tailpipe particulate matter (PM) emissions is essential to improve the accuracy of the emission characteristics and factors. This study proposes a novel sampling method based on real-world driving conditions to obtain information on emissions and extract characteristic conditions for tire and brake pad wear. We extracted 200 representative braking segments for simulation experiments based on road type, initial and final velocities, temperature, and deceleration rate. Two standard test cycles to simulate the tire wear conditions of the front and rear wheels were constructed based on velocity, lateral, and vertical forces. Under the real-world driving condition test cycle, the emission factors of PM(2.5) and PM(10) for brake wear particles of passenger vehicles were 2.66 mg/km and 11.65 mg/km, respectively. In contrast, the emission factors of PM(2.5) and PM(10) for tire wear particles were 0.21 mg/km and 1.27 mg/km, respectively. Moreover, this study provides insights and basic data for localizing and improving the emission model, which can enhance its applicability and accuracy.

