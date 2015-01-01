|
Pelizza L, Leuci E, Quattrone E, Azzali S, Pupo S, Paulillo G, Pellegrini P, Menchetti M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37831081
PURPOSE: Service disengagement is a major concern for "Early Intervention in Psychosis" (EIP). Indeed, identifying predictors of engagement is crucial to maximize mental healthcare interventions in first-episode psychosis (FEP). No Italian study on this topic has been reported to date. Thus, the aims of this investigation were: (1) to examine short-term disengagement rate in an Italian population of FEP patients treated within an EIP service across a 1-year follow-up period, and (b) to assess the most relevant predictors of disengagement in the first year of treatment.
Language: en
Outcome; Disengagement; Drop-out; Early intervention in psychosis; First-episode psychosis; Follow-up