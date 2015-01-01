Abstract

RATIONALE: Obesity remains a significant public health concern globally with over one billion adults projected to be obese by 2025. To better understand the drivers of obesity and to inform policy, it is important to explore the factors that influence obesity.



OBJECTIVES: The objective of this paper to examine if the crime rates in the neighbourhood or local area in which a person lives influences their likelihood of being obese. Thus, we seek to contribute to the literature on the determinants of obesity by asking the question: what is the effect of neighbourhood (i.e., postcode) crime on obesity? We also examine the pathways through which neighbourhood crime influences obesity with a focus on the role of social capital, physical activity and sleep quality.



METHODS: Using 14 waves of longitudinal data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey merged with official police statistics on crime rates at the postcode level, we apply identification strategies that address endogeneity arising from endogenous sorting and omitted variable bias.



RESULTS: We find that an increase in neighbourhood crime rates is associated with an increase in body mass index (BMI) and the likelihood of being obese. Exploring the pathways through which neighbourhood crime influences obesity, we find that social capital and physical activity are important channels, while sleep quality is not. The evidence also suggests that the effects of violent crime are more pronounced compared to property crime.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that targeting crime, and in particular violent crime, which seems to be driving the findings, is a core mechanism for reducing BMI and maintaining healthy body weight. The mediating role of physical activity and social capital also suggest that public policy can specifically target these areas by providing interventions that promote social capital and physical activity even amidst high crime rates.

Language: en