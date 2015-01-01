SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tran T, Nguyen H, Shochet I, Nguyen N, La N, Wurfl A, Orr J, Nguyen H, Stocker R, Fisher J. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2023.2265444

37837377

We aimed to determine the effect of coping self-efficacy on thoughts of self-harm among adolescents attending high school in Hanoi, Vietnam. Longitudinal data were collected using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale Revised and the Coping Self-Efficacy Scale among 552 Year 10 students. The prevalence of thoughts of death and/or self-injury on at least 1 day in the past week was 16.9% at baseline and 14.5% at 8-month follow-up. When baseline coping self-efficacy was greater by one standard deviation, the odds of having thoughts of self-harm at follow-up were reduced by 42%. Our findings suggest that school-based programs that aim to strengthen coping strategies may be useful in preventing self-harm among adolescents.


Language: en

Adolescents; Vietnam; stress; self-harm; coping self-efficacy

