Kim SM, Jeong YM, Park HS, Choi S. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e117.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37833808
BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has negatively impacted many aspects of life. Measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19 (e.g., school lockdowns, remote and hybrid classes, group and outdoor activity restrictions, and social distancing in the classroom and meal time) could have led to adolescents to experience anxiety and depressive symptoms. Such mental health impacts could increase the risk of suicidal ideation in this population. Moreover, according to a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, although the total number of suicide deaths in South Korea decreased in 2021, the suicide rate of those aged 10-29 years increased. One factor affecting the result is adolescent mental health by COVID-19. This study examines the mental health status of South Korean adolescents amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, and identifies and analyzes predictors of suicidal ideation, suicide planning, and suicide attempts.
Language: en
Adolescents; Drug use; Mental health; COVID-19; Suicide attempt; Suicide prevention; Suicidal ideation; Academic achievement; Inadequate sleep; Republic of Korea