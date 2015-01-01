SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lopes da Silva R, Souza VLT. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(19).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20196810

PMID

37835080

PMCID

PMC10572752

Abstract

The expression of homophobic violence in schools reveals the urgency of an analytical approach to debate the impact of this phenomenon on students' mental health. This article seeks to debate and better comprehend school memories from young gays, lesbians, and bisexuals, as well as to discuss how homophobic bullying affected their school trajectories. This study is based on cultural-historical psychology in intersection with gender and sexuality studies. In-depth online interviews were conducted with three young subjects who identified themselves as non-heterosexual. The interviews were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed through the analytical discourse tool defined as Nuclei of Meanings. The results were organized in two topics of discussion: (a) the problems associated with non-heterosexual identity in schools; (b) the search for other ways of experiencing sexual identity in school. Throughout the article, reflections were held about the challenges participants had to deal with in order to regularly attend school and be educated, as well as the obstacles they faced in building their own ways of recognizing their sexual identity. The unique ways in which these young subjects took a stand in the face of homophobic situations show new methods to create educational interventions in order to include sexual diversity and openness to different possibilities of being and acting.


Language: en

Keywords

youth; cultural-historical psychology; homophobic bullying

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print