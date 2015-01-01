Abstract

Pregnant women and mothers in sub-Saharan Africa are at high risk for perinatal depression, warranting a need to develop culturally tailored interventions to prevent perinatal depression. This paper documents the process of adapting an evidence-based preventive intervention developed in the United States, the Mothers and Babies Course (MBC), to fit the contexts of rural pregnant women and mothers of young children in Kenya and Tanzania using the updated Framework for Reporting Adaptations and Modifications-Enhanced (FRAME). Data from informant interviews and field observations from the planning and implementation phases were used to make adaptations and modifications of the MBC for perinatal women through the eight aspects of FRAME. Follow-up field visits and reflection meetings with case managers and intervention participants indicated that the adapted version of the MBC was well accepted, but fidelity was limited due to various implementation barriers. The FRAME provided an optimal structure to outline the key adaptations and modifications of a preventive intervention intended to maximize engagement, delivery, and outcomes for high-risk perinatal women in rural settings.

Language: en