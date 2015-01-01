Abstract

The objective of this study was to develop an occupation-centered and client-centered assessment tool for refugees and asylum seekers. A preliminary tool outline was produced based on a literature review, while considering previous published tools' strengths and limitations. A qualitative study was undertaken via focus groups to improve on the tool's design and adequacy for its purpose, resulting in the creation of a pilot version of the tool. Convenience sampling included 8 Greek and Cypriot professional and student occupational therapists with experience in the field, 8 international expert occupational therapists, 4 laypeople, 4 humanitarian professionals, and 5 refugees and asylum seekers. Basic qualitative content and thematic analysis led to topics regarding tool modifications that concerned categorization, formation/structure, wording, administration, and assessment scale. Corresponding tool revisions ensued. This study led to the development of the pilot version of the Refugees and Asylum Seekers Occupational Satisfaction (RASOS), which can also be used to identify underlying personal and environmental factors that contribute to self-perceived low satisfaction. A future quantitative study is required to establish the psychometric properties of the tool.

