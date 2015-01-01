|
Willemin-Petignat L, Anders R, Ogi S, Putois B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(19).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37835101
CONTEXT: Working in the police force is an operationally and organizationally stressful job. Suitable psychometric tools are needed to detect and study the psychosocial risks of these professionals. The original version contains 40 items, which may be too long for clinical use or as a research control measure. The main aim of this study is to validate the Police Stress Questionnaire (PSQ) in German. The secondary objective is to validate a shorter version.
operational stressors and organizational stressors; police officers; Police Stress Questionnaire (PSQ); psychometric validation