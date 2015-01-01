SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Willemin-Petignat L, Anders R, Ogi S, Putois B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(19).

10.3390/ijerph20196831

37835101

PMC10572357

CONTEXT: Working in the police force is an operationally and organizationally stressful job. Suitable psychometric tools are needed to detect and study the psychosocial risks of these professionals. The original version contains 40 items, which may be too long for clinical use or as a research control measure. The main aim of this study is to validate the Police Stress Questionnaire (PSQ) in German. The secondary objective is to validate a shorter version.

METHOD: After translation and counter translation of the PSQ-G by a committee of experts, 10 participants pre-tested the comprehension of an intermediate version, allowing the development of a final version that was submitted to a psychometric validation plan with 2314 German-speaking officers. Structure, reliability, and convergent, divergent, and discriminant validities were tested for each sample.

RESULTS: The German version of the PSQ performed well psychometrically. We have created a short version of 14 items with good psychometric properties, 7 items for each subscale: operational stressors and organizational stressors.

CONCLUSION: This study validated a German version of the PSQ and provides a reliable measure of stress processes in the police force. A short version is now available.


operational stressors and organizational stressors; police officers; Police Stress Questionnaire (PSQ); psychometric validation

