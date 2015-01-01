Abstract

People presenting to Emergency Departments (EDs) in a self-harm/suicidal crisis in England receive a psychosocial assessment and care plan. We aimed to construct a typology of peoples' perspectives on crisis care plans to explore the range of experiences of care plans. Thirty-two semi-structured interviews with people who presented to EDs following a self-harm/suicidal crisis in England were analysed using an ideal-type analysis. Cases were systematically compared to form clusters of cases with similar experiences of care plans. People's perspectives on care plans fitted into three types: (1) personalised care plans (n = 13), consisting of advice or referrals perceived as helpful; (2) generic care plans (n = 13), consisting of generic advice that the person already knew about or had already tried; and (3) did not receive a care plan (n = 6) for those who reported not receiving a care plan, or who were only provided with emergency contacts. Care planning in the ED following a suicidal/self-harm crisis was perceived as supportive if it provided realistic and personalised advice, based on what had/had not worked previously. However, many people reported not receiving a helpful care plan, as it was ill-fitted to their needs or was not considered sufficient to keep them safe, which may mean that these patients are at increased risk of repeat self-harm.

Language: en