Abstract

Neighborhoods, as built and social environments, have significant implications for mental health. Children raised in high-poverty neighborhoods, who are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, and people of color, have a greater risk of adverse life outcomes. Neighborhood gentrification is also salient when examining mental health outcomes as neighborhood economic contexts shift around a child. This review scopes, describes, synthesizes, and critiques the existing literature on the relationship between neighborhood poverty/gentrification and mood disorder symptoms among children ages 3-17 in the United States (U.S.). Given the history of structural racism in the creation of U.S. neighborhoods, inclusion criteria required that study samples be racially diverse. Following Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines for scoping reviews, seven databases and grey literature were searched; 17 studies were included (total n = 122,089). Fourteen studies found significant associations between neighborhood poverty/gentrification and child depression. Three longitudinal studies found significant results suggesting that childhood neighborhood poverty/gentrification may have a lagged effect, with depression emerging later in life. Neighborhood poverty and gentrification require further examination as social determinants of mental health. Researchers should examine neighborhood poverty and gentrification as social determinants of mental health. Policies that reduce neighborhood economic disparities are needed across the U.S.

