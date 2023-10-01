Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigated the relationship between insulin resistance and suicidal ideation.



METHODS: We analyzed the data of 21,350 participants from 4 years of the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The triglyceride-glucose (TyG) index was used to assess insulin resistance, and suicidal ideation was recorded through self-reported questionnaires. We used multivariable logistic regression analysis to ensure the independent association between the TyG index and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Approximately 4.3 % of participants had suicidal ideation. The TyG index was significantly associated with suicidal ideation, but only among women. Subgroup analysis in women revealed that the association between the TyG index and suicidal ideation was more remarkable in the low-risk group for suicide. LIMITATIONS: Causality and the impact of unmeasured confounders were not addressed.



CONCLUSION: The TyG index may help prevent suicide in women via earlier detection of suicidal ideation.

