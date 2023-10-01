Abstract

BACKGROUND: Problematic Internet use (PIU) is related to suicide ideation (SI) in adolescents, but little is known about the potential mechanisms between them. This study aimed to examine the mediation roles of insomnia, nightmares, and social jetlag in the association of PIU with SI in adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 39,731 adolescents (mean age = 13.49 ± 0.76 years, 54.4 % males) from Shenzhen, China, participated in a cross-sectional survey. SI was assessed using the ninth item of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9. PIU was measured by the Revised Chinese Internet Addiction Scale. A self-administered questionnaire was used to assess insomnia symptoms, nightmare frequency, social jetlag, sleep duration, psychological distress, and social-demographical characteristics. Logistic regression and path analyses were performed to examine the associations between PIU, insomnia symptoms, nightmares, social jetlag, and SI.



RESULTS: The prevalence of PIU and SI were 14.9 % and 18.6 %, respectively. PIU, insomnia symptoms, frequent nightmares, and social jetlag were significantly associated with SI. Path analyses showed that the indirect effects of PIU on SI through insomnia symptoms, frequent nightmares, and social jetlag were significant. Conversely, social jetlag significantly mediated the pathway from SI to PIU. The mediation effect sizes of these sleep and circadian problems were slightly larger in females than in males. LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design limited the capacity to infer causal relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: The associations between PIU and SI were mediated by sleep and circadian problems. These findings underscore the importance of assessing and intervening in sleep and circadian problems among adolescents with PIU or SI.

