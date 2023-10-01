SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Demyttenaere K, Costa T, Kavakbasi E, Jiang M, Scheltens A, Dibué M, Hall BE, Andrade P, Williams RHMA, Baune BT, Young AH. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2023.10.054

PMID

37838271

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder is a complex heterogeneous disorder. Treatment is especially challenging for patients with "difficult-to-treat depression" (DTD): a less stigmatizing and more clinically relevant framework defining depression that continues to cause significant burden despite usual treatment efforts.

METHODS: RESTORE-LIFE is a prospective, observational, multicenter, post-market study being conducted in Europe and is designed to reflect real-world clinical application of adjunctive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy (VNS) for DTD. Baseline characteristics of RESTORE-LIFE patients were analyzed and compared to published treatment-resistant depression (TRD) trials.

RESULTS: This analysis includes the initial 98 RESTORE-LIFE patients who commenced treatment with VNS. Patients had a mean of 11.4 failed anti-depressant treatments, 1.1 suicide attempts, 87 % had prior electroconvulsive therapy, and 36 % had an endocrine/metabolic comorbidity. On average, disease severity was comparable to that in TRD trials (n = 15,463). However, RESTORE-LIFE patients appear to have been experiencing DTD for a longer duration and their DTD was characterized by a lack of positive mental health and meaningfulness of life, to a greater degree than by excess of negative mood. Despite high comorbidity rates in RESTORE-LIFE, VNS implantation was performed safely with no discontinuations due to surgical adverse events. LIMITATIONS: RESTORE-LIFE enrolls any patient receiving adjunctive VNS for DTD. Prescription of VNS may be biased by differences in practices amongst sites and countries.

CONCLUSIONS: The present analysis offers insight into contemporary real-world use of VNS Therapy for DTD in Europe representing a comprehensive characterization of DTD and how this population may differ from those in the TRD literature.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; DTD; RESTORE-LIFE; Treatment-resistant depression; Vagus nerve stimulation; VNS

