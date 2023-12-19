Abstract

Background (1): Men's football is a physically demanding contact sport that involves intermittent bouts of sprinting, jogging, walking, jumping and changes of direction. The physical demands of the game vary by level of play (amateur club, sub-elite and open club or international), but injury rates at all levels of the men's football game remain the highest of all sports.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to conduct a systematic review of data from the epidemiological literature regarding the profile, severity and mechanisms of injuries and the frequency of recurrent injuries in professional and amateur football players.



METHODS (2): A systematic review, according to PRISMA guidelines, was performed up to June 2023 in the databases of PubMed, Web of Science, Google academic, Google scholar and the Diva portal. Twenty-seven studies that reported data on the type, severity, recurrence and mechanisms of injury in professional and amateur men's football were selected and analyzed. Two reviewers independently audited data and assessed the study quality using the additional and adapted version of the Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) statement and the Newcastle Ottawa Scale (NOS) to assess risk of bias for the quality of external validity.



RESULTS (3): In professional male football players, the mean prevalence of muscle/tendon injuries was 39.78%, followed by joint and ligament injuries-21.13%, contusions-17.86%, and fractures-3.27%, and for amateur football players, the prevalence's were 44.56% (muscle/tendon injuries), 27.62% (joint and ligament injuries), 15.0% (contusions) and 3.05% (fracture), respectively. The frequency of traumatic injuries was higher in amateur football players (76.88%) compared to professional football players (64.16%), the situation being reversed in the case of overuse injuries: 27.62% in professional football players and 21.13% in amateur football players. Most contact injuries were found in professional footballers (50.70%), with non-contact injuries predominating in amateur footballers (54.04%). The analysis of the severity of injuries showed that moderate injuries dominated in the two categories of footballers; the severe injuries in amateur footballers exceeded the severe injuries recorded in professional footballers by 9.60%. Recurrence proportions showed an inverse relationship with the level of play, being higher in amateur footballers (16.66%) compared to professional footballers (15.25%).



CONCLUSIONS (4): Football-related injuries have a significant impact on professional and amateur football players and their short- and long-term health status. Knowing the frequency of severe diagnoses, such as strains, tears and cramps of the thigh muscles, ankle ligament sprains and hip/groin muscle strain requires the establishment of adequate programs to prevent them, especially in amateur football players, who are more prone to serious injuries.



Keywords: Soccer

