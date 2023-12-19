Abstract

PURPOSE: To report a series of three patients with traumatic renal AV fistulas after blunt renal laceration.



METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed the renal trauma cases treated in the Department of Urology of Salzburg University Clinic during a time period of 10 years concerning traumatic AV fistula formation and other clinical parameters.



RESULTS: In total, 3 cases of traumatic AV fistula formation were identified in 106 blunt renal trauma patients (2.8%), with a mean age of 39 (17-56) years. All renal traumas were classified as American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) grade IV. Two patients were primarily treated with ureteral stent; one was managed conservatively. All AV fistulas were diagnosed after a mean time of 7 (1-13) days. Two patients were symptomatic with gross hematuria, and the mean time between trauma and onset of symptoms was 11 (9-13) days. All cases were managed via coil embolization after a mean of 10 (8-13) days. Two patients received a second intervention after a mean of 18 (11-25) days. The mean AV fistula size was 18.7 (12-24) mm. Mean hemoglobin loss was 3.6 g/dL. One patient received one erythrocyte concentrate. Discharge was after a mean time of 13.3 (7-12) days, with the mean time of intensive care treatment being 2.3 (1-3) days.



CONCLUSIONS: Traumatic renal AV fistula is a rare but severe complication associated with higher-grade renal trauma. It can become evident through hematuria or blood loss several days after the initial trauma. The availability of coil embolization in a trauma center can help kidney preservation management.

