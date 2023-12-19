Abstract

This series illustrates how rear-end impact motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) alter the cervical spine's alignment and demonstrates therapeutic use of cervical extension traction to improve lordotic alignment and other outcomes. This is a retrospective reporting of 7 adult patients (4 males and 3 females, 28-42 years) treated for cervical hypolordosis. These subjects received Chiropractic BioPhysics(®) (CBP(®)) rehabilitation and then were involved in a rear-end MVC. All cases had radiographic assessment that quantified the buckling of the cervical spine, presumably resulting directly from the CAD trauma. After an average of 3 years and 9 months (range: 1-7.6 years) following their initial program of care, the 7 patients sought care for a second time after the MVC. At this time, compared with their previously recorded post-treatment spine radiographs, there was an average 18.7° (range: 7.6-35.4°) reduction in cervical lordosis, a 9.2 mm (range: 3.6-19.8 mm) increase in anterior head translation (AHT), an 11.3° (range: 0.2-19.9°) decrease in the atlas plane line (APL), as well as a 35.7% (range: 22-52%) average neck disability index score (NDI) measured after the MVC. After the crash, a second round of CBP rehabilitation was administered, resulting in an average 15.1° improvement in cervical lordosis, 10.9 mm reduction in AHT, 10.4° increase in APL, and a 23.7% drop in NDI after an average of 35 treatments over 9 weeks. Treatment was universally successful, as an average 80% re-establishment of the lordosis toward its pre-injury state was found. There were no adverse events reported. This case series demonstrates that motor vehicle collisions may alter the alignment of the cervical spine. Rehabilitation of the cervical curve using extension traction improved the patients' initial pre-crash alignments toward their pre-injury alignments and was likely responsible for improvement in the patients' conditions. Clinical trials are needed to confirm these findings.

