|
Citation
|
Patel TA, Raines AM, Morabito DM, Schmidt NB. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37837647
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is among the most debilitating psychiatric disorders worldwide, but has gone relatively unnoticed within the US veteran population. Simultaneously, suicide rates continue to remain high within this population despite the high volume of veterans who receive psychiatric care. With recent research demonstrating OCD's unique relationship with suicidality, it is imperative to explore this association and factors that may explain this association within veterans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
thwarted belongingness; suicide; veterans; obsessive-compulsive disorder; perceived burdensomeness