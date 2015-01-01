|
Citation
|
Wang F, Chen D, Yao W, Fu R. J. Neurosci. Methods 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37838152
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Driving fatigue is one of the main factors leading to traffic accidents. So, it is necessary to detect driver fatigue accurately and quickly. NEW METHOD: To precisely detect driving fatigue in a real driving environment, this paper adopts a classification method for driving fatigue based on the wavelet scattering network (WSN). Firstly, electroencephalogram (EEG) signals of 12 subjects in the real driving environment are collected and categorized into two states: fatigue and awake. Secondly, the WSN algorithm extracts wavelet scattering coefficients of EEG signals, and these coefficients are used as input in support vector machine (SVM) as feature vectors for classification.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
EEG; Driving fatigue; Real driving environment; WSN