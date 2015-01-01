Abstract

BACKGROUND: Driving fatigue is one of the main factors leading to traffic accidents. So, it is necessary to detect driver fatigue accurately and quickly. NEW METHOD: To precisely detect driving fatigue in a real driving environment, this paper adopts a classification method for driving fatigue based on the wavelet scattering network (WSN). Firstly, electroencephalogram (EEG) signals of 12 subjects in the real driving environment are collected and categorized into two states: fatigue and awake. Secondly, the WSN algorithm extracts wavelet scattering coefficients of EEG signals, and these coefficients are used as input in support vector machine (SVM) as feature vectors for classification.



RESULTS: The results showed that the average classification accuracy of 12 subjects reached 99.33%; the average precision rate reached 99.28%; the average recall rate reached 98.27%; the average F1 score reached 98.74%; and the average classification accuracy of the public data set SEED-VIG reached 99.39%. The average precision, recall rate and F1 score reached 99.27%, 98.41% and 98.83% respectively. COMPARISON WITH EXISTING METHODS: In addition, the WSN algorithm is compared with traditional convolutional neural network (CNN), Sparse-deep belief networks (SDBN), Spatio-temporal convolutional neural networks (STCNN), Long short-term memory (LSTM), and other methods, and it is found that WSN has higher classification accuracy.



CONCLUSION: Furthermore, this method has good versatility, providing excellent recognition effect on small sample data sets, and fast running time, making it convenient for real-time online monitoring of driver fatigue. Therefore, the WSN algorithm is promising in efficiently detecting driving fatigue state of drivers in real environments, contributing to improved traffic safety.

