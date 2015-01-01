Abstract

Monitoring and warning of ice on pavement surfaces are effective means to improve traffic safety in winter. In this study, a high-precision piezoelectric sensor was developed to monitor pavement surface conditions. The effects of the pavement surface temperature, water depth, and wind speed on pavement icing time were investigated. Then, on the basis of these effects, an early warning model of pavement icing was proposed using an artificial neural network. The results showed that the sensor could detect ice or water on the pavement surface. The measurement accuracy and reliability of the sensor were verified under long-term vehicle load, temperature load, and harsh natural environment using test data. Moreover, pavement temperature, water depth, and wind speed had a significant nonlinear effect on the pavement icing time. The effect of the pavement surface temperature on icing conditions was maximal, followed by the effect of the water depth. The effect of the wind speed was moderate. The model with a learning rate of 0.7 and five hidden units had the best prediction effect on pavement icing. The prediction accuracy of the early warning model exceeded 90%, permitting nondestructive and rapid detection of pavement icing based on meteorological information.

