Abstract

INTRODUCTION: High-speed boat operators constitute a population at risk of work-related injuries and disabilities. This review aimed to summarize the available knowledge on workplace-related injuries and chronic musculoskeletal pain among high-speed boat operators.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this systematic review, we searched Medline, Embase, Scopus, and the Cochrane Library Database for studies, published from 1980 to 2022, on occupational health and hazards onboard high-speed boats. Studies and reports were eligible for inclusion if they evaluated, compared, used, or described harms associated with impact exposure onboard high-speed boats. Studies focusing on recreational injuries and operators of non-planing boats were excluded. The primary outcome of interest was the incidence of acute injuries. The secondary outcome measures comprised the presence of chronic musculoskeletal disorders, pain medication use, and days off work.



RESULTS: Of the 163 search results, 5 (2 prospective longitudinal and 3 cross-sectional cohort studies) were included in this systematic review. A total of 804 cases with 3,312 injuries sustained during 3,467 person-years onboard high-speed boats were included in the synthesis of the results. The pooled incidence rate was 1.0 per person-year. The most common injuries were related to the lower back (26%), followed by neck (16%) and head (12%) injuries. The pooled prevalence of chronic pain was 74% (95% CI: 73-75%) and 60% (95% CI: 59-62%) of the cohort consumed analgesics.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite very limited data, this review found evidence that high-speed boat operators have a higher rate of injuries and a higher prevalence of chronic pain than other naval service operators and the general workforce. Given the low certainty of these findings, further prospective research is required to verify the injury incidence and chronic pain prevalence among high-speed boat operators.

