Abstract

BACKGROUND: At present, the relationship between sleep and inflammatory factors is not clear. The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between specific inflammatory factors and sleep in MDD patients.



METHODS: We measured and compared clinical features and 10 peripheral blood inflammatory factors in 40 MDD patients with sleep disorders, 80 MDD patients without sleep disorders, and 80 healthy controls. Correlation analysis and multiple linear regression analysis were used to explore the relationship between sleep and inflammatory factors.



RESULT: The levels of IL-1β, IL-2, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, CRP, TNF-α, CXCL-1, CXCL-2, and IFN-γ were different among the three groups(all p<0.05).Poor sleep quality was significantly negatively correlated with IL-2 and IL-8 (all p<0.01), and significantly positively correlated with IL-6, IL-10, CRP, TNF-α, CXCL-1, CXCL-2 and IFN-γ (all p<0.01). IL-8 could significantly negatively predict the deterioration of sleep quality (p<0.001), and TNF-a and IFN-γ could significantly positively predict the deterioration of sleep quality (all p<0.05). LIMITATIONS: The self-rating scale was used in this study.



CONCLUSIONS: Inflammatory factors are disrupted in patients with sleep disorders. The lower the level of IL-8 in peripheral blood of MDD patients, the higher the TNF-a and IFN-γ, and the worse the quality of sleep.

Language: en