Abstract

This longitudinal study identified profiles of patients with substance-related disorders (SRD) who did or did not drop out of specialized addiction treatment, integrating various patterns of outpatient service use. Medical administrative databases of Quebec (Canada) were used to investigate a cohort of 16,179 patients with SRD who received specialized addiction treatment. Latent class analysis identified patient profiles, based on multi-year outpatient service use. Four patient profiles related to treatment dropout were identified: patients who did not drop out and were low service users (Profile 1); patients who did not drop out and were high service users (Profile 2); patients who dropped out and were low service users (Profile 3); patients who dropped out and were high service users (Profile 4). Profile 1 had the best health and social conditions, while Profile 4 had the worst. The risks of being frequent emergency department users, being hospitalized or dying were highest in Profile 4, followed by Profiles 3, 2 and 1. Assertive treatment programs may be suited to Profile 4 and intensive case management programs to Profile 3. Collaborative care with higher psychosocial interventions and regularity of care may be extended to Profile 2 and interventions integrating motivational treatment to Profile 1.

