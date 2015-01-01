Abstract

Due to the outstanding penetrating detection performance of low-frequency electromagnetic waves, through-wall radar (TWR) has gained widespread applications in various fields, including public safety, counterterrorism operations, and disaster rescue. TWR is required to accomplish various tasks, such as people detection, people counting, and positioning in practical applications. However, most current research primarily focuses on one or two tasks. In this paper, we propose a multitask network that can simultaneously realize people counting, action recognition, and localization. We take the range-time-Doppler (RTD) spectra obtained from one-dimensional (1D) radar signals as datasets and convert the information related to the number, motion, and location of people into confidence matrices as labels. The convolutional layers and novel attention modules automatically extract deep features from the data and output the number, motion category, and localization results of people. We define the total loss function as the sum of individual task loss functions. Through the loss function, we transform the positioning problem into a multilabel classification problem, where a certain position in the distance confidence matrix represents a certain label. On the test set consisting of 10,032 samples from through-wall scenarios with a 24 cm thick brick wall, the accuracy of people counting can reach 96.94%, and the accuracy of motion recognition is 96.03%, with an average distance error of 0.12 m.

