Abstract

To cope with the challenges of autonomous driving in complex road environments, the need for collaborative multi-tasking has been proposed. This research direction explores new solutions at the application level and has become a hot topic of great interest. In the field of natural language processing and recommendation algorithms, the use of multi-task learning networks has been proven to reduce time, computing power, and storage usage in various task coupling cases. Due to the characteristics of the multi-task learning network, it has also been applied to visual road feature extraction in recent years. This article proposes a multi-task road feature extraction network that combines group convolution with transformer and squeeze excitation attention mechanisms. The network can simultaneously perform drivable area segmentation, lane line segmentation, and traffic object detection tasks. The experimental results of the BDD-100K dataset show that the proposed method performs well for different tasks and has a higher accuracy than similar algorithms. The proposed method provides new ideas and methods for the autonomous road perception of vehicles and the generation of highly accurate maps in visual-based autonomous driving processes.

