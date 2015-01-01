Abstract

Smart agricultural systems have received a great deal of interest in recent years because of their potential for improving the efficiency and productivity of farming practices. These systems gather and analyze environmental data such as temperature, soil moisture, humidity, etc., using sensor networks and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This information can then be utilized to improve crop growth, identify plant illnesses, and minimize water usage. However, dealing with data complexity and dynamism can be difficult when using traditional processing methods. As a solution to this, we offer a novel framework that combines Machine Learning (ML) with a Reinforcement Learning (RL) algorithm to optimize traffic routing inside Software-Defined Networks (SDN) through traffic classifications. ML models such as Logistic Regression (LR), Random Forest (RF), k-nearest Neighbours (KNN), Support Vector Machines (SVM), Naive Bayes (NB), and Decision Trees (DT) are used to categorize data traffic into emergency, normal, and on-demand. The basic version of RL, i.e., the Q-learning (QL) algorithm, is utilized alongside the SDN paradigm to optimize routing based on traffic classes. It is worth mentioning that RF and DT outperform the other ML models in terms of accuracy. Our results illustrate the importance of the suggested technique in optimizing traffic routing in SDN environments. Integrating ML-based data classification with the QL method improves resource allocation, reduces latency, and improves the delivery of emergency traffic. The versatility of SDN facilitates the adaption of routing algorithms depending on real-time changes in network circumstances and traffic characteristics.

