Citation
Newman EF, Efthymiadou E, Quayle E, Squire T, Denis D, Wortley R, Beier KM, Koukopoulos N. Sex. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37837444
Abstract
Public campaigns offer an opportunity to prevent child sexual abuse by raising awareness and promoting help available to bystanders, victims, and those at risk of perpetrating the abuse. This paper explores the impact of The Lucy Faithfull Foundation's 'Stop It Now!' campaign in the UK (2015-2018) on help-seeking. Helpline calls (11,190 unique callers), website analytics (109,432 new website visitors) and three website-hosted surveys (N = 252) provided data on help-seeking, awareness, and self-reported behavior.
Keywords
|
internet; campaign; child sexual abuse images; online sex offending