Abstract

PURPOSE: Mental health is shaped by social and economic contexts, which were altered during the COVID-19 pandemic. No study has systematically reviewed the literature on the relation between different assets and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review of the literature on financial (e.g. income/savings), physical (e.g., home ownership), and social (e.g., marital status, educational attainment) assets and depression in U.S. adults. For each asset type, we created binary comparisons to report on the direction of the relationship and described if each study reported insignificant, positive, negative, or mixed associations.



RESULTS: Among the 41 articles identified, we found that income was the most studied asset (n=34), followed by education (n=25), marital status (n=18), home ownership (n=5), and savings (n=4). 88%, 100%, and 100% of articles reported a significant association of higher income, home ownership, and higher savings, respectively, with less depression. The association between marital status and education with depression was more nuanced: 72% (13 of 18) studies showed that unmarried persons had greater risk of depression than married or cohabitating persons and 52% (13 of 25) of studies reported no significant difference in depression across educational groups.



CONCLUSION: This work adds to the literature a deeper understanding of how different assets relate to depression. In the context of largescale traumatic events, policies that maintain and protect access to social, physical, and financial assets may help to protect mental health.

Language: en